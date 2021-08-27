Brighton duo earn call-up as Jim Crawford names Irish U21 squad for Euro qualifiers

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION pair Evan Ferguson and Andrew Moran have been included in Jim Crawford’s U21 squad for the upcoming UEFA European Championship qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

Six players have been called into the U21s for the first time. Ferguson and Moran both made their first-team debuts for the Premier League side this week as they defeated Cardiff City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Cardiff City’s Joel Bagan and Crystal Palace’s Jake O’Brien are part of their first-ever Ireland squad.

On Friday September 3, Crawford’s outfit take on Bosnia & Herzegovina in Zenica followed by another away tie against Luxembourg on September 7.

Source: Andrew Dowling/INPHO

Ireland are in Group F which also contains Italy, Sweden and Montenegro.

Fulham’s Ollie O’Neill earns a first call-up to this level as does Wolfsburg’s Anselmo Garcia MacNulty who had trained with the group during their Spain camp last month.

While not part of the 24-man squad, Getafe’s John Joe Patrick Finn Benoa will meet up with the group for training during the international window.

Republic of Ireland Under-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Sam Blair (Bury Town, on loan from Norwich City), Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Daniel Rose (Schalke 04).

Defenders: Joel Bagan (Cardiff City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (Wolfsburg), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City), Jake O’Brien (Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Celtic).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Ryan Johansson (Fortuna Sittard, on loan from Sevilla), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Andrew Moran (Brighton and Hove Albion), Conor Noss (Borussia Möchengladbach), Ross Tierney (Bohemians), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Will Ferry (Crawley Town, on loan from Southampton), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Rotherham United), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Colm Whelan (UCD), Tyreik Wright (Salford City, on loan from Aston Villa).