Irish U21s end camp with defeat to dominant Denmark

Republic of Ireland 0

Denmark 1

THE Republic of Ireland U21s fell to defeat in the third and final game of their summer training camp in Marbella, losing 1-0 to Denmark.

The decisive goal of the game was a stunning effort from range from Emil Frederiksen on the half-hour mark, that sailed into the top-left hand corner with goalkeeper Dan Rose rooted to the spot.

The scoreline flattered Ireland, as they were pressed hard by more energetic opponents: whereas this was Ireland’s third game in a week in the Spanish sun, this was Denmark’s first of their camp. Prior to the goal, Mark McGuinness was forced into a terrific goal-line clearance, with Denmark then hitting the crossbar from the resulting corner. A jaded Ireland were hemmed in by the Danes in the second half, but Denmark failed to add to their tally.

Schalke goalkeeper Rose made his Irish U21 debut this afternoon, one of five changes from Wednesday’s win over Australia, with Gavin Kilkenny, Alex Gilbert, Tyreik Wright, and Ryan Johansson returning to the starting XI.

Johansson was among Ireland’s better performers.

The U21s next stop is the start of their qualification campaign for the European Championships, which kicks off away to Bosnia on 3 September.