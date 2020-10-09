BE PART OF THE TEAM

Crucial Irish qualifier in doubt as Italy U21s forced into quarantine

The Irish squad have left Dublin for the game in Pisa for a game now shrouded in uncertainty.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 9 Oct 2020, 3:17 PM
Irish U21s manager Jim Crawford.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Irish U21s manager Jim Crawford.
Irish U21s manager Jim Crawford.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE IRISH U21s face an anxious wait to see if Thursday’s European Championship qualifier against Italy will go ahead. 

Italy were due to face Iceland in a qualifier this afternoon, but the game has been postponed over three positive Covid-19 cases among the travelling Italian squad: two players and a member of the backroom staff. 

The Icelandic health authorities called off the game, and have placed the Italian squad in quarantine, putting Italy’s clash with Ireland on Thursday in serious doubt. 

The FAI are awaiting an update from Uefa regarding the status of the game, but the Irish squad departed for Pisa this afternoon. 

The game is due to kick off at 4.30pm on Thursday. 

Ireland are top of their group for the U21 European Championships, three points clear of Italy having played a game more. With Stephen Kenny promoted to the senior job, his assistant Jim Crawford has stepped up to take the manager’s role.

The tournament itself has been rescheduled because of Covid-19 and it will announced be played in two stages. The group stage will take place from 24 to 31 March 2021, with the knockout stage slated for 31 May to 6 June 2021. 

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

