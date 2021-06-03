BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Thursday 3 June 2021
Irish winger Aiden McGeady's superb season recognised

The Sunderland star features in the PFA League One team of the year.

By Press Association Thursday 3 Jun 2021, 10:47 PM
1 hour ago 3,094 Views 1 Comment
Aiden McGeady (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

30-GOAL striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has been rewarded for a landmark season with Peterborough by being named in the PFA League One team of the year, while Irish winger Aiden McGeady also features.

The 26-year-old plundered 31 goals in 45 league appearances as Posh won automatic promotion to the Championship and has been recognised by his peers in the divisional team.

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke, who scored 25 goals, is also named in the team along with team-mate McGeady as the Black Cats were defeated play-off semi-finalists.

Champions Hull, who returned to the second tier at the first time of asking, have four representatives, with Callum Elder, Lewie Coyle, George Honeyman and Mallik Wilks all getting voted in for excellent seasons.

Goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, who captained Blackpool to play-off glory, is named in the team, with Lincoln duo Lewis Montsma and Jorge Grant and Oxford midfielder Rob Atkinson.

