Dancer names Irish squad for crucial Olympic qualifier against Canada

FOLLOWING THE MEN’S Olympic play-off heartbreak against Canada last night, the Irish women’s squad face the same opponents this weekend with a view to booking their place at the Tokyo games next year.

The winner on aggregate across two legs – both at Energia Park in Donnybrook on 2 and 3 of November – will seal their place at the Olympics. Ireland qualified for the play-off by virtue of reaching the final of the FIH Series in Banbridge last June.

Ireland have since competed in the Euro Hockey Championships in Antwerp, where they finished fifth.

Coach Sean Dancer has named an 18-player panel for the double-header against Canada.

Ireland squad (v Canada)

1 Ayeisha McFerran Ulster

2 Roisin Upton Munster

3 Nikki Evans Leinster

4 Kathryn Mullan (C) Ulster

5 Shirley McCay Ulster

6 Elena Tice Leinster Defender

7 Gillian Pinder Leinster

8 Beth Barr Ulster

9 Serena Barr Ulster

10 Chloe Watkins Leinster

11 Lizzie Colvin Ulster

12 Nicola Daly Leinster

13 Hannah Matthews Leinster

14 Sarah Hawkshaw Leinster

15 Anna O’Flanagan (VC) Leinster

16 Zoe Wilson Ulster

17 Deirdre Duke Leinster

18 Elizabeth Murphy Leinster

“I’m very happy with the squad we’ve chosen to represent Ireland in this Olympic qualifier”, said Dancer.

“Canada are a good side, when you get to this level everyone is, you can’t underestimate any team you come up against. We’ve been working hard the past few months and I’m confident in this team’s ability to be successful.”

Seated tickets have sold out but some terrace tickets remain, and are available at hockey.ie.