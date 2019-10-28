This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dancer names Irish squad for crucial Olympic qualifier against Canada

The winner of this Saturday’s two-legged play-off at Donnybrook will qualify for the Tokyo games.

By The42 Team Monday 28 Oct 2019, 11:54 AM
Irish coach Sean Dancer.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

FOLLOWING THE MEN’S Olympic play-off heartbreak against Canada last night, the Irish women’s squad face the same opponents this weekend with a view to booking their place at the Tokyo games next year. 

The winner on aggregate across two legs – both at Energia Park in Donnybrook on 2 and 3 of November – will seal their place at the Olympics. Ireland qualified for the play-off by virtue of reaching the final of the FIH Series in Banbridge last June. 

Ireland have since competed in the Euro Hockey Championships in Antwerp, where they finished fifth. 

Coach Sean Dancer has named an 18-player panel for the double-header against Canada. 

Ireland squad (v Canada)

1 Ayeisha McFerran Ulster
2 Roisin Upton Munster
3 Nikki Evans Leinster
4 Kathryn Mullan (C) Ulster
5 Shirley McCay Ulster
6 Elena Tice Leinster Defender
7 Gillian Pinder Leinster
8 Beth Barr Ulster
9 Serena Barr Ulster
10 Chloe Watkins Leinster
11 Lizzie Colvin Ulster
12 Nicola Daly Leinster
13 Hannah Matthews Leinster
14 Sarah Hawkshaw Leinster
15 Anna O’Flanagan (VC) Leinster
16 Zoe Wilson Ulster
17 Deirdre Duke Leinster
18 Elizabeth Murphy Leinster

“I’m very happy with the squad we’ve chosen to represent Ireland in this Olympic qualifier”, said Dancer.

“Canada are a good side, when you get to this level everyone is, you can’t underestimate any team you come up against. We’ve been working hard the past few months and I’m confident in this team’s ability to be successful.”

Seated tickets have sold out but some terrace tickets remain, and are available at hockey.ie. 

