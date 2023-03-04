Irish youngster Ebosele handed full Serie A debut

IRISH YOUNGSTER Festy Ebosele has been handed a full Serie A debut for Udinese ahead of their game with Atalanta this evening.

The 20-year-old joined at the beginning of the season after his contract elapsed at Derby, where he had established himself as a first-team regular.

Advertisement

Since moving to Italy, the Enniscorthy-born Ireland U21 international’s opportunities have been limited — he has made seven appearances in all competitions, but all six of his Serie A appearances before today were off the bench.

Regular wing-back Kingsley Ehizibue is suspended for the game, paving the way for Ebosele to get a rare chance.

Ahead of Ireland’s Latvia and France matches, he will be hoping to impress Stephen Kenny, who called him into the Ireland senior squad last year for the first time in the June Nations League window.

Another Irish youngster, James Abankwah, is also involved, as he makes the bench.

The 19-year-old defender joined from St Patrick’s Athletic last year and has yet to make his debut.