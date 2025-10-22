Irish youngster hits winner as Watford prevail in Championship

WATFORD RETURNED to winning ways with a 2-1 Championship comeback victory over West Brom in the first home game of Javi Gracia’s second spell as Hornets manager.

Isaac Price’s fine strike after 34 minutes put Albion ahead, but Imran Louza cancelled that out — four minutes later — to set the stage for Republic of Ireland international Rocco Vata, 20, to seal victory after the break.

The visitors would have gone third with a victory, but could not conjure up an equaliser as they dropped down to 10th and Watford moved up to 12th.

Gracia, whose first stint ended in September 2019, waved to applauding home fans on being reintroduced before kick-off.

The away fans sang, however, that he would be “sacked in the morning”, a cheeky reference to the Hornets’ habit of dispensing with managers, including Paulo Pezzolano on 8 October after just 10 games in charge.

Gracia had let Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final but was sacked following a poor start to the next Premier League campaign.

Both sides struggled to create anything of note for the first half hour. The atmosphere was flat, the game badly in need of excitement and Price provided just that with a super strike in the 34th minute.

Aune Heggebo dummied Mikey Johnston’s pass from the left flank for Price to control, adjust his body and fired high beyond home goalkeeper Egil Selvik from 20 yards out.

It was the Northern Ireland international’s fifth goal of the season.

That woke Watford up, with Louza celebrating an equally impressive leveller just four minutes later.

Nat Phillips headed away Jeremy Ngakia’s cross from the right but only as far as the Watford captain, 20 yards from goal. Louza took a touch before curling a shot beyond Albion goalkeeper Josh Griffiths with his left foot.

Luca Kjerrumgaard flashed a header across goal and wide from a corner as the hosts made a strong start to the second period, with Louza sending another effort over Griffiths but onto the top of the net.

Vata fired Watford ahead in the 58th minute following a storming run down the left by Marc Bola.

Bola left a challenger trailing as he motored along the byline, and although Phillips intercepted the cross, the Albion defender got the ball stuck under his feet and could only get it to Vata, who fired through a cluster of bodies from 14 yards.

Selvik pulled off a good save to stop Price heading Albion level, with Irish defender James Abankwah clearing before Aune Heggebo could latch on to the rebound.

Griffiths had to make a reflex save to deny Tom Ince at the other end before Watford saw out the closing stages with little alarm.