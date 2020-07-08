This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish youngster on target as West Brom take a step closer to Premier League

Dara O’Shea helped the Baggies overcome Derby 2-0.

By Press Association Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 7:57 PM
59 minutes ago 1,600 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5145197
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

WEST BROM turned up the title pressure on Leeds as they returned to the top of the Sky Bet Championship and moved a step closer to a Premier League return.

Grady Diangana and Irish youngster Dara O’Shea struck to down Derby 2-0 with Slaven Bilic’s side now two points clear at the top, having played a game more, and five points ahead of third-placed Brentford.

Derby’s play-off hopes were hit as they dropped to eighth and Louie Sibley was sent off in injury time.

Leeds host Stoke on Thursday knowing victory will reclaim the lead but Bilic should be satisfied with a professional job done with just four games left.

It had been a bright start from both sides with O’Shea blocking from Duane Holmes and Kamil Grosicki shooting over.

But it was Albion who struck first to underline their promotion credentials in the 11th minute.

Grosicki’s cute through ball found Diangana and the West Ham loanee beat the offside trap to round Ben Hamer and roll in from a tight angle.

Albion’s Matheus Pereira dragged wide soon after and Graeme Shinnie shot over as the Rams tried to find a foothold.

Yet the Baggies had raised their game and comfortably kept the visitors at bay.

With Pereira and Diangana they also had the game’s most influential players with the pair, at times, toying with Derby in the first half.

George Evans blocked a low Pereira effort after the forward danced into the area eight minutes before the break.

The Baggies continued to press, only for Grosicki to shoot wastefully over, and Hamer was forced into a smart low save when he turned Charlie Austin’s volley wide in first-half stoppage time.

Wayne Rooney’s impact had been minimal but Pereira was growing in stature and Hamer saved his low drive four minutes after the restart.

Diangana hobbled off soon after, being replaced by Callum Robinson, but the robust Baggies, who have lost just six league games, did not break stride.

Although Sibley slashed wide Derby remained limited and, after Hamer denied Pereira, Albion doubled their lead 14 minutes from time.

The Rams conceded a cheap corner and O’Shea lost his marker to head in Pereira’s near-post delivery.

Derby’s misery was then compounded in stoppage time when Sibley saw red for an innocuous kick on O’Shea.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie