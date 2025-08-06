Isak told to report for Newcastle training after squad have gone, Dewsbury-Hall joins Everton

NEWCASTLE STRIKER ALEXANDER Isak was told to report for training on Wednesday after the rest of the squad had left as uncertainty over his future continues.

The 25-year-old Sweden international did not travel with his team-mates on their pre-season trip to Singapore and South Korea, ostensibly because of a minor thigh injury, after Liverpool, who subsequently tabled a £110million bid for him, let it be known they remained interested in acquiring his services.

Isak, who later informed the club he wanted to explore his options this summer, instead flew to Spain to train at former club Real Sociedad and returned to Tyneside at the weekend, shortly before head coach Eddie Howe and his squad landed back from Seoul and were given two days off.

The players were back at the training ground on Wednesday morning and their families were invited to join them after training.

However, the PA news agency understands Isak, who reported back to the club’s Benton base on Monday, was told not to come in until after they had left.

The £63million frontman has been a huge hit since his arrival from Sociedad during the summer of 2022 and played a key role last season as they ended their 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy with the Carabao Cup and qualified for the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

However questioned about his absence in South Korea, Howe signalled that his actions might have repercussions.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old told reporters: “You have to earn the right to train with us. We are Newcastle United.

“The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad – you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player earns the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.”

Isak is understood to have undergone treatment and light training at a deserted training ground on Monday and it remains to be seen whether he will have any involvement in the club’s pre-season fixtures against Espanyol and Atletico Madrid this weekend.

The striker faces clear-the-air talks with Howe, with his situation becoming seemingly more complicated by the day as a difficult transfer window threatens to spiral further out of control.

Newcastle tabled an improved club record bid for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko on Monday in an effort to beat Manchester United to the punch, but developments since suggest the 22-year-old is more likely to head for Old Trafford than St James’ Park.

That would represent the latest blow in a transfer window which has already seen the Magpies miss out on major targets Dean Huijsen, Bryan Mbeumo, Hugo Ekitike, Joao Pedro, James Trafford and Liam Delap.

Meanwhile, Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £28million.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall of Chelsea. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The 26-year-old, who joined Chelsea in a £30m deal from Leicester just over a year ago, has agreed a five-year contract with Everton.

Dewsbury-Hall becomes the fifth summer signing for the Toffees, who will play home games at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium this season, having turned Charly Alcaraz’s loan into a permanent deal and signed Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

“I’m so, so excited to get started,” Dewsbury-Hall said. “Just sitting here in the stadium, it’s unbelievable.

“I’m honestly very excited, my family’s excited. There’s a real buzz about this. It feels right for me. So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here.”

Dewsbury-Hall progressed through Leicester’s academy and had loan spells at Blackpool and Luton before establishing himself in the Foxes’ first team.

Following his switch to Chelsea in 2024, he made 36 appearances for the London club in all competitions and featured in all 15 of their Conference League matches as Enzo Maresca’s side lifted the trophy.