Juventus ace fires Italy to remarkable comeback win as they end 20-year World Cup absence in style

Match winner: Bonansea celebrates. Source: Imago/PA Images

BARBARA BONANSEA FIRED Italy to a remarkable comeback win over Australia after her brace — including a stoppage time winner — claimed a 2-1 Group C victory in the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Juventus’ Bonansea pounced on a dreadful first touch from Clare Polkinghorne to race through and level for the Italians 11 minutes after the break after hotshot striker Sam Kerr had rammed home the opener for the Matildas on the rebound from her own 22nd-minute penalty.

Comhscór anseo - Botún ag cosantóirí na hAstráile. Sár chomhlint anseo san dara leath @TG4TV



Deserved equaliser for Italy in Valenciennes. @FIFAWWC #20x20 #AUSvITA pic.twitter.com/4zcZ9EXeMT — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 9, 2019

Mí adh ar chúlbáire na hIodáile. An Astáil imithe chun cinn ó chic pionóis #FIFAWWC



Australia take the lead in the opening Group C match. @FIFAWWC #20x20 #AUSvITA



Beo anois ar @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/VQNtUZGiMS — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 9, 2019

Daniela Sabatino thought she had won it for Italy with nine minutes remaining when she finished well after hitting the post, only for her goal to be ruled out for offside.

An dara cúl curtha ar ceal ag VAR ar an Iodáil. #FIFAWWC



For the second time , VAR saves Australia who are ranked sixth in the world. #FIFAWWC #20x20 #AUSvITA pic.twitter.com/E8Ti4oEgXS — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 9, 2019

But Bonansea scored from a free-kick five minutes into added time to see the Italians home on their return to the World Cup after a 20-year absence.

Cúl !!!!!!



Briseadh croí don Astráil san nóiméad deireanach. Bonansea le cúl don Iodáil. #FIFAWWC



Bonansea with her second goal of the match to break Australian hearts #TG4 #AUSvITA #20x20 pic.twitter.com/7yDWyufjtS — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) June 9, 2019

The three points puts Italy at the top of the group ahead of Brazil’s clash with Jamaica, which is underway at the minute.

England also open their World Cup campaign with a Group D derby against Scotland in the day’s late game.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!