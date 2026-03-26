Play-off round-up: Wales crash out on penalties, Northern Ireland lose in Italy

World Cup play-off semi-finals

Wales 1-1* Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

WALES SUFFERED THEIR own World Cup play-off heartbreak as Bosnia and Herzegovina won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

It was a cruel repeat of Wales’ exit in the Euro 2024 play-offs as spot-kicks again proved their undoing.

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Wales were four minutes from booking a home play-off final against Italy – 2-0 winners over Northern Ireland – on Tuesday after Daniel James put them ahead with a stunning strike soon after half-time.

But Edin Dzeko, who celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month, extended his record Bosnia goals tally to 73 by climbing above the home defence and nodding home Kerim Alajbegovic’s corner.

Neither side could force a winner in 30 added minutes and Wales drew first blood in the shootout as Karl Darlow saved Ermedin Demirovic’s kick.

But Brennan Johnson blazed over and Neco Williams saw Nikola Vasilj push away his penalty, allowing Alajbegovic to plunge the dagger into Welsh hearts.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s World Cup dreams were ended by Italy as Michael O’Neill’s young side fell to a 2-0 qualifying play-off semi-final defeat in Bergamo.

Northern Ireland battled superbly against an Italy side under immense pressure to deliver qualification after two consecutive failures to reach a tournament they have won four times, but were undone by second-half goals from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean.

Having reached half-time with the match still goalless, Northern Ireland successfully ramped up the tension inside the Stadio di Bergamo, but it was released in the 56th minute when Tonali capitalised on a poor clearance from Isaac Price to thrash home.

Kean, a constant threat throughout the night, then settled it 10 minutes from time as his left-footed strike went in off the post.