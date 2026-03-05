Italy bring back Brex to face England

ITALY COACH GONZALO Quesada has recalled powerful centre Juan Ignacio Brex for the visit of England in the Six Nations this weekend, while Alessandro Garbisi will line up alongside his brother Paolo at half-back.

Quesada has made three changes to the side that lost 33-8 to France last time out as Italy go in search of a first-ever win over England in what will be their 33rd meeting.

Brex missed the 20-13 defeat to Ireland and the reverse in France for family reasons but returns against England to reform his formidable midfield partnership with Tommaso Menoncello.

Alessandro Garbisi, 23, will make his first start in this year’s Six Nations at scrum-half, with Alessandro Fusco dropping to the bench, while older brother Paolo, 25, continues at fly-half.

“Each time he’s come on during this tournament, Alessandro Garbisi has added a lot. Fusco has also played well, but this start is a reward for Ale’s hard work,” Argentine Quesada told reporters after the squad announcement.

Alessandro Garbisi scored the first try of Quesada’s reign, against England in the 2024 Six Nations.

With Ange Capuozzo, who returned from a broken finger against France, ruled out of the rest of the tournament with a shoulder injury, Lorenzo Pani plays at full-back, as he did against Ireland.

“As for Lorenzo Pani, he played well against Ireland. Once Ange’s injury was confirmed, picking ‘Lolo’ was logical,” added Quesada.

Leonardo Marin, who started at full-back in Italy’s opening 18-15 victory over Scotland and then at outside-centre in the next two matches, drops to the bench.

Fly-half Tommaso Allan makes his return from injury with a place on the bench as Quesada opts for an extra back among his replacements.

Front-rowers Tommaso Di Bartolomeo and Muhamed Hasa return to the bench in place of Pablo Dimcheff and Giosue Zilocchi, while David Odiase and Paolo Odogwu miss out altogether.

“We have confidence in this squad, who are already ultra, ultra focused on what awaits them against England, which will be a very, very difficult match,” said Quesada.

England have made nine changes to their side that slumped to a record 42-21 home defeat to Ireland in their last encounter.

“Despite the changes England have made to their team, we know what to expect; there won’t be any changes in their style of play,” said Quesada.

“It will be a battle, especially in the scrum.”

Team (15-1):

Lorenzo Pani; Louis Lynagh, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Monty Ioane; Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Garbisi; Lorenzo Cannone, Manuel Zuliani, Michele Lamaro (capt); Andrea Zambonin, Niccolo Cannone; Simone Ferrari, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, Mirco Spagnolo, Muhamed Hasa, Federico Ruzza, Riccardo Favretto, Alessandro Fusco, Leonardo Marin, Tommaso Allan.