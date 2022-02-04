Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Friday 4 February 2022
Advertisement

New Zealand-born Halafihi to make Italy debut in France Six Nations opener

The 28-year-old qualifies for the Azzurri on residency grounds after joining Treviso in 2018.

By AFP Friday 4 Feb 2022, 1:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,464 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5673669
Toa Halafihi will make his Italy debut this weekend.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Toa Halafihi will make his Italy debut this weekend.
Toa Halafihi will make his Italy debut this weekend.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FORMER HURRICANES BACK-ROWER Toa Halafihi will make his Italy debut in this weekend’s Six Nations trip to France.

Halafihi, 28, qualifies for the Azzurri on residency grounds after joining Treviso in 2018.

The number eight, originally from Gisborne on New Zealand’s north island, benefits from injuries to the likes of Jake Polledri and Johan Meyer as well as Sergio Parisse’s potential return later in the tournament.

His club team-mate and winger Tommaso Menoncello is another uncapped player named in Kieran Crowley’s starting lineup for Sunday’s fixture.

Two further Treviso squad members in 21-year-old flanker Manuel Zuliani and teenage fly-half Leonardo Marin are set to win their first caps from the bench.

“The work done in these weeks of preparation, towards the start of the Six Nations, has been intense and of quality,” Crowley said.

“There is a lot of energy in the group and awareness of taking the field in one of the most important tournaments in the world of rugby and sport.”

Earlier on Friday, France head coach Fabien Galthie told AFP he had tested positive for Covid-19 and team manager Raphael Ibanez will take hands on charge of the team for the game in Paris.

Italy (v France)

15. Edoardo Padovani

14. Tommaso Menoncello

13. Juan Ignacio Brex

12. Marco Zanon

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Stephen Varney

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Gianmarco Lucchesi

3. Tiziano Pasquali

4. Niccolo Cannone

5. Federico Ruzza

6. Sebastian Negri

7. Michele Lamaro (captain)

8. Toa Halafihi

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Replacements:

16. Epalahame Faiva

17. Ivan Nemer

18. Giosue Zilocchi

19. Marco Fuser

20. Giovanni Pettinelli

21. Manuel Zuliani

22. Callum Braley

23. Leonardo Marin 

– © AFP 2022


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss Ireland’s 23 to face Wales, look ahead to the Six Nations generally, and give their thoughts on Malakai Fekitoa’s move from Wasps to Munster.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie