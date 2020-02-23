This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Italy v Scotland Women's Six Nations match postponed due to coronavirus

Italian authorities have cancelled all sporting events in the region.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 23 Feb 2020, 9:45 AM
7 minutes ago 234 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5018442
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

SUNDAY’S MEETING BETWEEN Italy and Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus.

The teams were scheduled to meet this evening at the Stadio Giovanni Mari in Legnano, but Italian authorities have cancelled all sporting events in the region.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday that there are now 79 confirmed cases of the disease in the country as he announced an emergency plan to contain the outbreak.

“Further to an increased number of Covid-19 cases in the Milan Area, the Italian Authorities have decided to cancel all sporting events in the Veneto and Lombardi Regions,” Six Nations officials said in a statement.

“As a result of this decision, the Women’s Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland scheduled to be played today will not take place.

“Six Nations Rugby are looking at options with the FIR and Scottish Rugby to reschedule this fixture at a later date.

“We will be staying in contact with the FIR and Italian Authorities to keep updated on the situation in the region.”

Three Serie A football matches have also been cancelled, including Inter Milan v Sampdoria, Verona v Cagliari, and Atalanta v Sassuolo.

