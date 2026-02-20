ITALY COACH GONZALO Quesada has brought in Ange Capuozzo at full-back in his only change to the side to face France in the Six Nations on Sunday.
Capuozzo missed Italy’s first two tournament matches with a finger injury suffered playing for his club side Toulouse against La Rochelle in December.
He returned to training last week but did not make the squad for the 20-13 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.
The French-born 26-year-old is 10th in the list of Italy’s all-time top try-scorers with 16 in his 31 Tests.
Although usually a wing, he replaces Lorenzo Pani at full-back after the 23-year-old Zebre back was given his first start for the Azzurri in almost two years against Ireland.
With wings Louis Lynagh, the son of Wallaby great Michael, and Australian-born Monty Ioane in fine form, Capuozzo lines up at full-back, a position he knows well.
Italy are still without Argentine-born centre Juan Ignacio Brex, who played in their opening 18-15 win over Scotland but has been missing since then for family reasons.
The only other changes for Italy come on the replacements bench where hooker Pablo Dimcheff, who will make his Six Nations bow, and prop Giosue Zilocchi come in for Tommaso Di Bartolomeo and Albanian-born Muhamed Hasa respectively.
Replacement lock Federico Ruzza will make his 70th appearance for Italy if he comes on.
Italy bring back Ange Capuozzo in timely boost for France Six Nations trip
Italy (v France)
15. Ange Capuozzo
14. Louis Lynagh
13. Tommaso Menoncello
12. Leonardo Marin
11. Monty Ioane
10. Paolo Garbisi
9. Alessandro Fusco
1. Danilo Fischetti
2. Giacomo Nicotera
3. Simone Ferrari
4. Niccolo Cannone
5. Andrea Zambonin
6. Michele Lamaro (capt)
7. Manuel Zuliani
8. Lorenzo Cannone
Replacements:
16. Pablo Dimcheff
17. Mirco Spagnolo
18. Giosue Zilocchi
19. Federico Ruzza
20. Riccardo Favretto
21. David Odiase
22. Alessandro Garbisi
23. Paolo Odogwu
