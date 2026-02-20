Italy bring back Ange Capuozzo in timely boost for France Six Nations trip

ITALY COACH GONZALO Quesada has brought in Ange Capuozzo at full-back in his only change to the side to face France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Capuozzo missed Italy’s first two tournament matches with a finger injury suffered playing for his club side Toulouse against La Rochelle in December.

He returned to training last week but did not make the squad for the 20-13 defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

The French-born 26-year-old is 10th in the list of Italy’s all-time top try-scorers with 16 in his 31 Tests.

Although usually a wing, he replaces Lorenzo Pani at full-back after the 23-year-old Zebre back was given his first start for the Azzurri in almost two years against Ireland.

With wings Louis Lynagh, the son of Wallaby great Michael, and Australian-born Monty Ioane in fine form, Capuozzo lines up at full-back, a position he knows well.

Italy are still without Argentine-born centre Juan Ignacio Brex, who played in their opening 18-15 win over Scotland but has been missing since then for family reasons.

The only other changes for Italy come on the replacements bench where hooker Pablo Dimcheff, who will make his Six Nations bow, and prop Giosue Zilocchi come in for Tommaso Di Bartolomeo and Albanian-born Muhamed Hasa respectively.

Replacement lock Federico Ruzza will make his 70th appearance for Italy if he comes on.

Italy (v France)

15. Ange Capuozzo

14. Louis Lynagh

13. Tommaso Menoncello

12. Leonardo Marin

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Alessandro Fusco

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolo Cannone

5. Andrea Zambonin

6. Michele Lamaro (capt)

7. Manuel Zuliani

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Pablo Dimcheff

17. Mirco Spagnolo

18. Giosue Zilocchi

19. Federico Ruzza

20. Riccardo Favretto

21. David Odiase

22. Alessandro Garbisi

23. Paolo Odogwu

– © AFP 2026