Lorenzo Pani to make first Italy start in almost two years against Ireland

LORENZO PANI WILL make his first start for Italy in almost two years after head coach Gonzalo Quesada named him to replace Juan Ignacio Brex in the team to face Ireland in the Six Nations this weekend.

The 23-year-old will start at full-back in the only personnel change to the team that beat Scotland 18-15 last weekend in atrociously wet conditions in Rome.

Leonardo Marin shifts from No 15 to outside centre to replace Argentine-born Brex, who was left out for family reasons after winning his 50th cap against the Scots.

Pani, who has nine caps, was part of the Italy squad at the 2023 World Cup.

On the bench loose forward David Odiase and back Paolo Odogwu, who both have Nigerian heritage, come in with Pani promoted to the starting line-up and fly-half Giacomo Da Re missing out.

Odiase, whose parents are Nigerian, was a talented goalkeeper in his youth and even went for a trial at AC Milan before choosing to concentrate on rugby.

Odogwu, who plays at centre or on the wing and whose father is half Nigerian and half Italian, was born and brought up in England.

An England youth international, he was called up by then-England coach Eddie Jones to the 2011 Six Nations squad but never turned out for the team.

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will make history on Saturday in Dublin when she becomes the first woman to officiate a men’s Six Nations match.

Italy are seeking only their second victory over Ireland in the Six Nations. Their one success, in 26 previous attempts in the competition, was a 22-15 win in Rome in 2013.

Ireland come into the match smarting from their 36-14 loss to France in their tournament opener last week.

Quesada is still without a host of injured first-team regulars including scrum-half Martin Page-Relo, fly-half Tommaso Allan, back-row pair Sebastian Negri and Ross Vintcent, hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi and prop Marco Riccioni, as well as dazzling young wing Edoardo Todaro.

And although dashing winger Ange Capuozzo returned to the squad earlier this week following a finger injury, he has not been picked.

Italy (v Ireland):

15. Lorenzo Pani

14. Louis Lynagh

13. Leonardo Marin

12. Tommaso Menoncello

11. Monty Ioane

10. Paolo Garbisi

9. Alessandro Fusco

1. Danilo Fischetti

2. Giacomo Nicotera

3. Simone Ferrari

4. Niccolo Cannone

5. Andrea Zambonin

6. Michele Lamaro (capt)

7. Manuel Zuliani

8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements:

16. Tommaso Di Bartolomeo

17. Mirco Spagnolo

18. Muhamed Hasa

19. Federico Ruzza

20. Riccardo Favretto

21. David Odiase

22. Alessandro Garbisi

23. Paolo Odogwu

– © AFP 2026