Ireland U21s suffer European Championship qualification blow in Italy

Jack Taylor, Conor Masterson and Conor Coventry dejected after Italy's second goal. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Italy 2

Republic of Ireland 0

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland’s hopes of qualifying for a first-ever U21 European Championship were dealt a significant blow today in Pisa.

In his first game as manager since succeeding Stephen Kenny, Jim Crawford saw his side beaten 2-0 by Italy in a top-of-the-table clash in Group 1.

Goals in each half secured the three points for an Italian side that had been depleted by an outbreak of Covid-19, which forced the postponement of last Friday’s qualifier against Iceland in Reykjavik. The hosts were subsequently forced to start with six members of their U20 squad.

Nevertheless, it was clear from early on that it was still a formidable outfit, spearheaded by players with considerable Serie A experience such as AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali and Fiorentina’s Patrick Cutrone, who’s on loan from Premier League club Wolves.

Cutrone doubled Italy’s lead in the second half after Riccardo Sottil had given them the lead just before half-time at the Garibaldi Arena.

The Italians may have been decimated, but Ireland were also left counting the cost of several notable absentees. Caoimhín Kelleher, Dara O’Shea, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly would all have featured, only for the clash with tomorrow’s senior game against Finland. The injured Troy Parrott was also a loss up front.

Zack Elbouzedi is tracked by Samuele Ricci and Sandro Tonali. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

Crawford handed an U21 debut to Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone, whose clubmate Michael Obafemi led the attack. Conor Masterson wore the captain’s armband in the absence of Molumby.

There were chances at each end during an evenly-contested first half, with both sides having joy down their respective left wings.

Full-back Gianluca Frabotta, who recently made his Serie A debut for Juventus, was heavily involved for Italy. Despite struggling for game-time at Lincoln City, winger Zack Elbouzedi looked very sharp for Ireland and was regularly a threat to the hosts.

Jack Taylor had Ireland’s best chance of the opening period when the ball fell kindly for him on the edge of the box. However, the Peterborough United midfielder was unable to keep his eighth-minute half-volley on target.

In the 36th minute, Ireland were afforded a major let-off when Masterson and Conor Coventry sloppily exchanged passes on the edge of their own box. Sottil capitalised but blazed his shot over Gavin Bazunu’s crossbar.

The opening goal did come via Sottil on 43 minutes, after he was picked out down the left by Frabotta. The Fiorentina winger turned inside and beat Masterson before tucking his strike inside Bazunu’s far post.

Forced to chase the game in the second half, Ireland made a bright start when play resumed. Substitute Manolo Portanova was fortunate not to divert the ball into his own net as he dealt with a Smallbone free-kick, and Connor Ronan had a long-range shot that was comfortably dealt with by Michele Cerofolini.

Will Smallbone and Gianluca Fabrotta clash. Source: Matteo Ciambelli/INPHO

But the killer blow arrived in the 62nd minute when Italy punished Ireland on the break. Sottil darted clear on the right and squared the ball for Cutrone, who beat Bazunu from close range despite the best efforts of Nathan Collins.

Ireland desperately sought to salvage something but looked lost for ideas in the final third, as their efforts were suppressed by some typically disciplined Italian defending.

Qualifying as one of the five best second-placed teams now looks set to be Ireland’s most likely avenue to next year’s tournament, which is being jointly-hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.

Italy, who have a game in hand, now move into top spot due to their superior goal difference. Ahead of next month’s decisive double-header of games against Iceland and Luxembourg, second-placed Ireland are a point clear of Iceland, who also have the benefit of a game in hand.

ITALY: Michele Cerofolini, Alessandro Vogliacco, Gianluca Frabotta, Sandro Tonali, Alessandro Buongiorno, Lorenzo Pirola, Samuele Birindelli, Samuele Ricci (Hans Nicolussi, 88), Patrick Cutrone, Simone Muratore (Manolo Portanova, HT), Riccardo Sottil (Giacomo Raspadori, 83).

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Gavin Bazunu, Lee O’Connor, Conor Masterson, Nathan Collins, Darragh Leahy, Conor Coventry, Jack Taylor (Danny Grant, 75), Will Smallbone, Connor Ronan (Danny Mandroiu, 75), Zack Elbouzedi, Michael Obafemi (Jonathan Afolabi, 75).

Referee: Krzysztof Jakubik (Poland)