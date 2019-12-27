'It’s been the best year of my life' - Conor Hourihane

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL CONOR Hourihane reflected on 12 months to remember, after coming off the bench to score the winning goal in Aston Villa’s 1-0 defeat of Norwich on Thursday.

In 2019, the Cork native helped Villa gain promotion to the Premier League, and established himself as a regular in Mick McCarthy’s Irish side during the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

And after his latest effort, the 28-year-old now has seven goals in 16 appearances in all competitions at club level this season.

“I’ll never tire of scoring goals for this football club. It’s something that I love doing,” he told Villa’s official website.

“It makes it more special that it was in front of the Holte End and that we picked up three points on Boxing Day.

At this time of year, you can really fly up the table and put some good results together if you get going.

“It’s a great start for us and we’ll be heading to Watford with a bit of confidence.

“It’s been the best year of my life, getting promoted and with my daughter being born.

“It’s amazing times. I love playing for this football club and the fans have been great with me through thick and thin.”

Despite the victory, Villa remain in 18th, though a win away to second-from-bottom club Watford on Saturday would take them out of the relegation zone.

