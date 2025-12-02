Television presenter Laura Woods 'in good hands' after collapsing during England game

TELEVISION PRESENTER LAURA Woods collapsed on air during ITV’s coverage of England’s friendly against Ghana on Tuesday.

Woods was leading the broadcaster’s pre-match coverage when she appeared to faint while pitchside.

Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moved quickly to catch her as she fell.

The broadcaster cut to a commercial break and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan.

Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages 🤍 — Adam Collard (@theadamcollard) December 2, 2025

Shanahan said: “As you have probably noticed we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill.

“But she’s in very good hands so I’m stepping in at late notice.”

Woods’ fiancee Adam Collard later provided an update in a post on X which read: “Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages.”

The Press Association has contacted ITV.