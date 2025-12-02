More Stories
Television presenter Laura Woods 'in good hands' after collapsing during England game

ITV’s Laura Woods appeared to faint pitchside while presenting during England’s friendly against Ghana.
9.25pm, 2 Dec 2025

TELEVISION PRESENTER LAURA Woods collapsed on air during ITV’s coverage of England’s friendly against Ghana on Tuesday.

Woods was leading the broadcaster’s pre-match coverage when she appeared to faint while pitchside.

Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante moved quickly to catch her as she fell.

The broadcaster cut to a commercial break and when coverage resumed, her place had been taken by colleague Katie Shanahan.

Shanahan said: “As you have probably noticed we don’t have the wonderful Laura Woods because she’s just been taken ill.

“But she’s in very good hands so I’m stepping in at late notice.”

Woods’ fiancee Adam Collard later provided an update in a post on X which read: “Laura is all ok and with the right people. Thank you for all of your kind messages.”

The Press Association has contacted ITV.

