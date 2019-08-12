Croatian star Perisic undergoes medical at Bayern Munich ahead of move from Inter

The 30-year-old in action for Inter during pre-season.

IVAN PERISIC LOOKS set to complete a move to Bayern Munich after undergoing a medical with the Bundesliga champions.

The 30-year-old has long been linked with a move away from Serie A side Inter and is expected to join Bayern on an initial season-long loan move, with an option to make the deal permanent next year.

Perisic was pictured leaving a hospital in Munich today and told Bild: “Yeah, I just had the medical check-up.”

Niko Kovac has been in the market for at least one new wide forward following the departures of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Bavarian giants’ hopes of signing Manchester City’s Leroy Sane were scuppered last week following the news he will be out for six or seven months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Perisic will provide competition to Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman and could join in time to feature in Bayern’s opening league game, as they take on Hertha Berlin on Friday.

The Croatia international has previously played in the Bundesliga, initially for Borussia Dortmund before joining Wolfsburg midway through the 2012-13 season.

He signed for Inter in 2015 and has been a regular starter during his four years at San Siro, scoring eight goals in Serie A during 2018-19.