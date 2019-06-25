This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 25 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Waterford confirm departure of striker by mutual agreement

Izzy Akinade has left Alan Reynold’s Premier Division side.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Jun 2019, 9:16 AM
1 hour ago 2,002 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4696435
Exit door: Izzy Akinade (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Exit door: Izzy Akinade (file pic).
Exit door: Izzy Akinade (file pic).
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced that striker Izzy Akinade has left the club.

Akinade joined the Blues following their 2017 First Division triumph as they prepared for their return to the top flight. He was a key player as Waterford finished fourth in the Premier Division last year, forming a successful partnership up top with Courtney Duffus before he returned to England from his loan deal.

Akinade signed a contract extension last June which should have seen him remain at the RSC until the end of the 2019 campaign, but now he departs ‘by mutual agreement’.

The 25-year-old former Bohemians and Bray Wanderers striker scored eight league goals during his time at Waterford.

“The club would like to wish Izzy all the best,” manager Alan Reynolds said. “We signed him after gaining promotion two seasons ago and he scored some important goals for the club.

We thank him for the hard work and efforts over the past 18 months. He’ll be missed on and off the pitch and was a really popular member of the squad.

Waterford currently sit eighth on the table after six wins, five draws and seven losses. Next up for them is the visit of Bohemians on Friday night.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie