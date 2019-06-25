Waterford confirm departure of striker by mutual agreement

WATERFORD FC HAVE announced that striker Izzy Akinade has left the club.

Akinade joined the Blues following their 2017 First Division triumph as they prepared for their return to the top flight. He was a key player as Waterford finished fourth in the Premier Division last year, forming a successful partnership up top with Courtney Duffus before he returned to England from his loan deal.

Akinade signed a contract extension last June which should have seen him remain at the RSC until the end of the 2019 campaign, but now he departs ‘by mutual agreement’.

The 25-year-old former Bohemians and Bray Wanderers striker scored eight league goals during his time at Waterford.

“The club would like to wish Izzy all the best,” manager Alan Reynolds said. “We signed him after gaining promotion two seasons ago and he scored some important goals for the club.

We thank him for the hard work and efforts over the past 18 months. He’ll be missed on and off the pitch and was a really popular member of the squad.

Waterford currently sit eighth on the table after six wins, five draws and seven losses. Next up for them is the visit of Bohemians on Friday night.

