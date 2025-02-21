Being written off against Ireland is ‘a big motivation’ for Wales, says captain Morgan

CAPTAIN JAC MORGAN says it is a “big motivation” for Wales after being widely written off against Guinness Six Nations title favourites Ireland on Saturday.

Wales must not only overcome the odds – they are a 25-1 chance with some bookmakers to beat Triple Crown-chasing opponents – but the statistics are also stacked against them.

They go into the game on a record run of 14 successive Test defeats, eight Six Nations losses on the bounce and seven Test reversals in a row at the Principality Stadium.

Wales have not won a Six Nations match on home soil since February 2022, more than 1,100 days ago, and their recent record against Ireland shows seven defeats from the last eight starts.

It would represent arguably the biggest shock in Six Nations history if Wales rip up a form-book that includes their opponents standing 10 places above them in World Rugby’s official rankings.

“It is a big motivation,” Morgan said.

“Everyone is writing us off in a way, so it is an opportunity for us to be confident in ourselves, create an atmosphere within the group and perform to the best we can be and hopefully prove people wrong.”

Advertisement

Wales’ dire defeat against Italy in Rome a fortnight ago proved to be the final one with Warren Gatland as head coach.

Gatland’s departure followed within 72 hours, and Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt was appointed on an interim basis, covering Wales’ final three Six Nations appointments with Ireland, Scotland and England.

They now face an Irish team chasing an historic hat-trick of Six Nations title triumphs.

Morgan said: “We have had this game to concentrate on, so it has just been back to the training field and getting ready for this weekend.

“We have just spoken about sticking to what we’ve done this week. There are certain areas in which we’ve tried to improve and being smarter around the field.

“Every game is an opportunity. We are disappointed with the run (of defeats), but it is not through any lack of effort.

“We have to take the opportunities when they are there, but we also have to be smart. We are a team that always gives 100% effort, but we need to be a bit smarter as well.

“We know how tough Ireland are, and it is going to be a hell of a challenge and we need to front-up.”

Morgan has been switched to blindside flanker, with Leicester’s Tommy Reffell handed the number seven shirt as Wales tackle their biggest challenge in this season’s tournament.

Reffell said: “There has been a lot of change and new ideas, and we have had to try and wrap our heads around that as quickly as possible.

“We have said that we’ve got to back ourselves and be brave. Mistakes will happen, but it is how we rectify those mistakes and move on to the next job.

“Matt has come in with fresh ideas and given us the licence to be brave. He wants us to have a go but doesn’t want us to be reckless.

“There is a plan in place, but we are at the Principality Stadium and we have to go out and enjoy it as well.

“Rugby is a massive part of Welsh culture and everyone definitely wants to see the team do well. We really want to change things and go in the right direction.

“There is obviously outside noise for a reason, so the only way we can change that is through our performances on the pitch. We would like to put an improved performance in.”