'I owe Church so much. He put so much work into me, trying to get me to this level'

IRELAND’S JACK BOYLE has paid tribute to Cian Healy as his fellow prop retires from international rugby.

While this was Healy’s final Six Nations as he departs alongside Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray, it was a maiden championship for his Leinster teammate Boyle.

The 23-year-old made his debut against Wales, before coming off the bench against Italy on Saturday, selected ahead of Healy — also known as ‘Church’ — in the matchday squad.

And Boyle is keen to thank Ireland’s most capped player as he bows out.

Advertisement

“I owe Church so much not just for this week but for the last number of years. He put so much work into me, trying to get me to this level.

“When I first came in I was raw enough. He helped me around that set piece stuff. It’s mainly the off the field stuff, preparing yourself as best as possible so that when you get on the pitch you are able to properly perform. That’s the big takeaway.

“Looking at him as a person, as a leader, he is someone that I have always looked up to, the way he goes about his business. He’s unbelievably professional but also gas the craic as well. I owe him so much. Hopefully I can stay friends with him for a good few years to come.”

“The three lads will leave a void,” Boyle adds. “They will be missed.

“There is a group of young lads, we are chomping at the bit but there are world-class operators ahead of us and you have to respect that as well.”

Boyle is learning from two in Healy and Andrew Porter, and “trying to put my own spin on it” as he establishes himself among Ireland’s props.

Cian Healy and Andrew Porter share a hug after defeat to France. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

While the three in-a-row bid ultimately ended in disappointment, the Six Nations was a brilliant experience for Boyle, who reflects on it all fondly.

“Unbelievable. When I got the text that I was in the squad I was over the moon and to come out the other side of it with two caps under my belt, is unbelievable and what dreams are made of.

“The Welsh week I was quite nervous going into the game, just hearing from the lads about the change in pace in the game, the step up. Out there (against Italy), I felt a lot more comfortable and I feel I am ready. It’s up to me to show the coach that I am right at the level. I grew into it a bit but ultimately I feel I am there now.”

Boyle travels to South Africa with Leinster today ahead of clashes with the Bulls and Sharks, before the business end of the season and more opportunity in the green jersey this summer.

“It is those big games in Europe at the back end of the season I want to be involved in. That pretty much puts you in the best spot to be involved with Ireland,” he concludes.

Related Reads 'I'm not thinking about my knee': Sheehan feels back to best despite Six Nations disappointment A low-energy end to a Six Nations that promised so much 'I think we have started the process of evolving' - Easterby reflects on Ireland's campaign

- With reporting from Ciarán Kennedy