'It’s devastating for him and us' - Farrell disappointed to lose Boyle for Six Nations

ANDY FARRELL SAYS news of Jack Boyle’s Achilles injury was a “devastating” blow for Ireland ahead of the Six Nations.

The Leinster prop was forced off with the injury in Saturday’s URC win over Connacht, and the province have today confirmed the 23-year-old is set for surgery this week.

As a result, Farrell has replaced Boyle in his Six Nations squad with 20-year-old Connacht prop Billy Bohan as his injury crises at loosehead deepens.

With Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy both sidelined, Boyle had been expected to start Ireland’s Six Nations opener away to France on 5 February.

“Gutted for him because he was disappointed not to get a game in the autumn and he took it the right way,” said Farrell, speaking at today’s Six Nations launch event in Edinburgh.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“He went back to his province and played the house down, really showed great character. So he would have been hoping for this type of chance with the injuries to Ports and Paddy. So it’s devastating for him, and for us, because we would have loved to have seen him take his chance.”

Munster pair Michael Milne and Jeremy Loughman are now the leading contenders to feature in the France game.

Bohan’s call-up comes just over a month on from his Connacht debut.

“Magnificent story. It might have come a little earlier than he or others would have expected but he’s certainly a talent. We have watched his progress with the (Ireland) 20s and he comes from good stock there with his grandad (Mick Doyle).

“He is a student of the game and he had a big game for Connacht Rugby at the opening of their new stand against Leinster. To be the starting prop there says a lot about where he is at at this point in time.”

In more positive news, Farrell is hopeful Porter might be fit to feature later in the championship.

“Porter at this moment in time, all being well could come back into it towards the latter stages, but when that is I don’t know because there is a process to go through. Let’s see how the other guys are going as well in the meantime.”

Ireland travel to Porugal today for their pre-championship training camp, ahead of their Paris assignement on Thursday week.

“We’ve had it before, first up in Marseille after the World Cup (in 2024), so that was a big game at the time. Any time you are going to play world-class France side in Paris is going to be difficult.

It’s as hard a place as anywhere in world rugby to go, there’s not many people have come away from there with a victory.

“That’s the type of test we are coming up against and have to embrace and hopefully flourish.

“We want to be the best that we can be,” he added.

“We realise there’s always going to be some differences every year with regards to people retiring, loss of form, injuries.

“Sometimes the injury toll is 100% to be expected but sometimes it is larger than what it normally is and the dynamics of your group do change a little bit. But all those differences will stand to you, hopefully in the here and now. They have to stand to you. That’s all we can control.”