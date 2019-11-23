This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No rush: Jack Byrne needs to be sure that his next move is the right one

Byrne is ‘at a club and a league which has allowed him to become a senior international’, says Vinny Perth.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 11:18 AM
39 minutes ago 1,558 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4903430
Byrne won his second international cap in the friendly against New Zealand.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JACK BYRNE SHOULD not feel pressure to rush into a move that could harm his Ireland chances, according to Dundalk boss Vinny Perth.

The Shamrock Rovers star scooped the PFAI Player of the Year award earlier this month, capping a breakthrough season in which he helped the Hoops end their long FAI Cup drought as well as making his senior international debut.

The former Manchester City youth has started to turn heads in England again, with Hull City among the clubs known to be keeping tabs on his progress.

Byrne appeared to distance himself from that particular move as he publicly committed himself to Rovers for the final year of his contract.

And Perth believes the 23-year-old should be patient enough to wait for the right move, and not risk jeopardising his progress with the Boys in Green.

“He is at a good club. He’s at a club and a league which has allowed him to become a senior international, so he shouldn’t take that for granted himself,” Perth said on Virgin Media Sport Tonight.

“He is a very level-headed guy. He is a great person. He is one of the stars of our league.

“There is no big rush for Jack to run and jump. It has to, for me, improve and to be a better club than Shamrock Rovers.

He has to go Championship. He has to go into the Championship, and he has to go in there and play in the Championship. He has to say to himself, ‘I’m an Irish international here, so I need to go and play’. I can’t go sit on the bench and then I’m not an international anymore, so it is a big challenge for him.”

He added: “You know we’ve got to make him a star, a star of our league and we should be very proud of him. His performances on the pitch this year, he has been PFA Player of the Year, have been outstanding. It shows you what players can do in this league and it’s a real plus for our league that someone like Jack has done what he has done.”

Perth also confirmed his interest in bringing Ireland U21 international Zach Elbouzedi to Dundalk next season.

“He’s a player of real quality. He is someone we’d love at Dundalk.”

“I haven’t spoken to him directly, not at all. Obviously it’s something we’d like to do. We’ve requested through his agent to meet them and that may or may not happen. As I’ve said he’ll have interest from clubs in England, but players of that quality are definitely on Dundalk’s radar.”

Niall Kelly
