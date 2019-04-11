This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jack Byrne continues flying start at Rovers with Player of the Month award

The midfielder scored three times across March and was included in Mick McCarthy’s Ireland squad.

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 2:58 PM


Shamrock Rovers star Jack Byrne with his Player of the Month award.
Image: Paul Mohan Media


Image: Paul Mohan Media

SHAMROCK ROVERS STAR Jack Byrne has crowned a fine individual spell by winning the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association Player of the Month award for March.

The 22-year-old scored three times as Rovers put together an unbeaten six-match run across the month to move eight points clear at the Premier Division’s summit.

Byrne was also included in Ireland manager Mick McCarthy’s squad for the Euro 2020 qualifier wins over Gibraltar and Georgia, and followed his term with the international side by scoring twice against UCD at the end of the month.

The Dubliner finished ahead of teammate Greg Bolger and Dundalk’s Seán Murray in the pecking order and follows Bohemians’ Dinny Corcoran, who won February’s gong.

Kevin Long James McClean and Jack Byrne Kevin Long, James McClean and Jack Byrne before Ireland's game against Georgia at the Aviva Stadium. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

“I wouldn’t be here talking about being called up for Ireland or getting this award if it wasn’t for how good we have been doing this season,’ Byrne said after receiving his award. 

“Last month was a great one for us, we didn’t lose a game, and it was important that we carried that on against Cork City last week.”

Stephen Bradley’s side face Waterford in Tallaght tomorrow night in search of a ninth win of the campaign.

