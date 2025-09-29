Jack Carty explains why he's 'buzzing' to work with Stuart Lancaster every day

CONNACHT’S ALL-TIME top scorer Jack Carty said he is buzzing to come into work every day under Stuart Lancaster and admitted that may not have been the case under a different coaching regime in recent years.

Carty, who has accumulated 1,277 points since his provincial debut in 2012, fell out of favour when Pete Wilkins was head coach and Mark Sexton was running the attack.

Last season, he played in just eight games with Josh Ioane and the since-departed JJ Hanrahan getting the nod ahead of him, but the 33-year old, who made his 221st appearance for Connacht in the weekend win over Benetton, said he is revitalised since Lancaster came on board.

“Yeah, I wake up every morning and I’m buzzing to come into work, and I think maybe over the last number of years that may not have been there all the time,” said the Roscommon native who has eleven Irish caps was in the 2019 World Cup squad.

I think I certainly feel rejuvenated. Just coming into the environment, the standards that have been brought by the coaching staff, that have been driven by the players.

“Our base has certainly improved across the board with a lot of, I suppose, what’s been asked of us.”

Advertisement

Carty and Connacht were 26-15 winners against Jacob Umaga and Benetton on Saturday. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Lancaster name-checked Carty following the impressive win over Benetton, praising his leadership when Ioane had to go off after suffering a head injury in the opening half.

Carty said that the buzz created by Lancaster since he arrived has rubbed off on the players and there is a positive vibe in the camp.

“The intensity of training is really, really enjoyable,” he added.

The amount of touches you’re getting in training, improving as a player even at the age of 33.

“In meetings then, it’s not just touching on rugby, there’s things around leadership, and certainly things that I know Cian [Prendergast, captain] and myself are certainly interested in.

“Not just learning as a player, but also learning as an individual.

“As I said, I’m buzzing to come into work every day, which is great.”