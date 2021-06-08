BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 8 June 2021
Advertisement

Minister backs Swim Ireland in their appeal to have Olympic relay team reinstated

Irish 4x100m medley team had their Olympic invitation rescinded on Monday.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 12:51 PM
18 minutes ago 1,275 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5460495
Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan competed in the 4x100m medley at the European Championships last month.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO
Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan competed in the 4x100m medley at the European Championships last month.
Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan competed in the 4x100m medley at the European Championships last month.
Image: Andrea Staccioli/INPHO

FINA’S DECISION TO rescind an Olympic invitation for one of Ireland’s relay teams is “very unusual”, the Minister for Sport said as he backed Swim Ireland in their decision to pursue an appeal.

On Saturday, Ireland’s 4x100m medley team were informed by world swimming’s governing body that they had clinched Olympic qualification for the Tokyo Games which are still scheduled to begin next month.

But controversy erupted on Monday when Fina informed Swim Ireland that the invitation had been issued in error and subsequently rescinded.

Swim Ireland immediately declared their intention to appeal the decision, a move which Minister Jack Chambers supports.

“I have to say I think it’s a very unusual step for Fina to issue an invitation, for that to be accepted by Swim Ireland, and for them to then rescind that,” he said on Morning Ireland on Tuesday.

“It’s really disappointing and frustrating for our swimmers who have put such sacrifice into this for many years.

“I welcome the fact that Swim Ireland are now exploring all options and are looking to appeal this decision.

“It was great to see two of our relay teams qualify, and for that to be accepted by Swim Ireland. We’re seeing huge success across our qualification over the last number of weeks.

“I know Swim Ireland will do everything to appeal that and hopefully get that invitation restored.”

Ireland’s other relay place, in the men’s 4x200m freestyle, has not been affected.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Their appearance will mark the first time that Ireland has been represented in the Olympic meet relays since 1972, and the first time ever in a men’s event.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie