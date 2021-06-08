Minister backs Swim Ireland in their appeal to have Olympic relay team reinstated

Shane Ryan, Darragh Greene, Brendan Hyland and Jack McMillan competed in the 4x100m medley at the European Championships last month.

FINA’S DECISION TO rescind an Olympic invitation for one of Ireland’s relay teams is “very unusual”, the Minister for Sport said as he backed Swim Ireland in their decision to pursue an appeal.

On Saturday, Ireland’s 4x100m medley team were informed by world swimming’s governing body that they had clinched Olympic qualification for the Tokyo Games which are still scheduled to begin next month.

But controversy erupted on Monday when Fina informed Swim Ireland that the invitation had been issued in error and subsequently rescinded.

Swim Ireland immediately declared their intention to appeal the decision, a move which Minister Jack Chambers supports.

“I have to say I think it’s a very unusual step for Fina to issue an invitation, for that to be accepted by Swim Ireland, and for them to then rescind that,” he said on Morning Ireland on Tuesday.

“It’s really disappointing and frustrating for our swimmers who have put such sacrifice into this for many years.

“I welcome the fact that Swim Ireland are now exploring all options and are looking to appeal this decision.

“It was great to see two of our relay teams qualify, and for that to be accepted by Swim Ireland. We’re seeing huge success across our qualification over the last number of weeks.

“I know Swim Ireland will do everything to appeal that and hopefully get that invitation restored.”

Ireland’s other relay place, in the men’s 4x200m freestyle, has not been affected.

Their appearance will mark the first time that Ireland has been represented in the Olympic meet relays since 1972, and the first time ever in a men’s event.

