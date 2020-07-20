This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 20 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mick McCarthy to wear green again and radio stations to play iconic song in memory of Jack Charlton

The former Ireland manager and England World Cup winner died earlier this month at the age of 85. His funeral takes place tomorrow.

By Press Association Monday 20 Jul 2020, 5:56 PM
12 minutes ago 264 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5155155
RIP: Jack Charlton.
RIP: Jack Charlton.
RIP: Jack Charlton.

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland captain and manager Mick McCarthy will wear the green jersey again tomorrow to honour the late Jack Charlton.

Charlton’s funeral takes places in his native Northumberland on Tuesday when the England World Cup winner and former Republic manager will be remembered on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The Football Association of Ireland are calling on all Republic fans to wear green in memory of Charlton, who led them to the 1990 and 1994 World Cups and died earlier this month at the age of 85.

“We can’t be there with Jack’s family on Tuesday but I will be wearing green to remember the great man,” McCarthy was quoted as saying on the official FAI Twitter account.

Jack did so much for Ireland. He brought so much joy and success to our country and I know Jack’s Army will say goodbye in the style he deserves.”

The FAI have also asked all Irish radio stations to play ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ at 12.30pm to coincide with the funeral service.

“On behalf of my mother Pat and all the Charlton family, I want to thank everyone in Ireland who has offered us so much support and sympathy to us at this very difficult time. It is very much appreciated,” said Jack’s son John.

Almost 20,000 fans have now signed the FAI’s virtual Book of Condolences.

The FAI are in talks with the Charlton family about a fitting memorial when Covid-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie