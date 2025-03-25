No update from Munster as Jack Crowley's contract situation remains unresolved

MUNSTER SAY THERE is no update on Jack Crowley’s contract situation, but hope to have news regarding the out-half’s future soon.

Crowley’s future has come into focus amid interest from Leicester Tigers, with the 25-year-old’s current Munster contract expiring this summer.

While the Corkman remains central to Munster’s plans, he’s endured a frustrating year with Ireland. Crowley was Ireland’s starting 10 across last year’s Six Nations success but only started one game in this year’s championship after losing the 10 jersey to 22-year-old Sam Prendergast – who has signed a new Leinster contract.

While Ireland interim head coach Simon Easterby has said the IRFU are “confident” Crowley will stay in Ireland, the situation remains unresolved.

Munster skills coach Mossy Lawler says the province hope to have news regarding Crowley’s future soon.

“Yeah, look, no update on Jack yet but it’s something from a rugby department point of view, we haven’t focused on,” Lawler said.

“Jack has come in this week full of beans like he always is, ready to play, and we’re just worrying about Jack Crowley the rugby player as opposed to what happens off the pitch.

“Hopefully it’ll be imminent that we get news soon, but as I say, I know everybody wants to know, we’re just focusing on the game ahead and Jack will obviously be involved this week, so, that will be our focal point.”

Crowley is one of five Ireland internationals set to return for Munster’s URC interpro derby meeting with Connacht on Saturday, with Tadhg Beirne, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and Peter O’Mahony also back training in Limerick this week, while Craig Casey (knee) Jean Kleyn (thigh), Jack O’Donoghue (ankle) Thaakir Abrahams (shoulder) and Oli Jager (foot) are all available for selection having recovered from injury.

Winger Andrew Smith, who debuted last weekend after joining on loan from Connacht, is not eligible as per the terms of his loan deal.

Munster head into the game on the back of a three-point defeat away to Glasgow, knowing every point is crucial as the URC play-off race heats up. The province currently sit sixth in the URC table but are just two points clear of ninth place.

“The biggest thing that we looked for after the Edinburgh game was a reaction, and I think we got that in abundance, intensity-wise, physicality-wise, but we still believe we left it behind us,” Lawler said.

“If you just take the last 15 minutes as a whole, we gave away seven penalties to their too, and I just think at this level you just can’t do that.

“Was there a couple that could have went our way? Maybe so, but we can’t control that. So it’s just about us being squeaky clean and making sure we’re not giving teams access into our 22.

“We’re going up to Westport Friday. We’ll stay in Westport Friday night, we’ll get a captain’s run in MacHale Park Friday and we’ll be ready to go Saturday. So hugely exciting, 25,000 sellout, it’ll be something new for both provinces, so really exciting weekend ahead.”