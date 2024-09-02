Advertisement
Jack Draper after his victory at the US Open. Alamy Stock Photo
new chapter

Jack Draper becomes first British man since Andy Murray to reach US Open quarter-finals

The 22-year-old has yet to drop a set at the tournament.
9.36pm, 2 Sep 2024
JACK DRAPER BECAME the first British man since Andy Murray in 2016 to reach the US Open quarter-finals by seeing off Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic on Monday.

The 22-year-old left-hander came through 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 and has yet to drop a set at the tournament where he made his breakthrough in 2023 by reaching the fourth round.

Draper has only dropped served once over his four matches, winning 47 of 48 service games and saving 20 of 21 break points.

“I lost on Louis Armstrong Stadium in the same round last year so it was nice to come back and do better this year,” said Draper.

The British player hailed Murray, the former world number one and 2012 US Open champion, who retired from the sport following the Paris Olympics.

“He’s a legend and an icon and if I have half the career that he had I will be a happy man,” he said.

The 25th seed goes on to face either Alex de Minaur or Jordan Thompson who clash in an all-Australian battle later Monday.

Draper, who models when he is not playing tennis and featured in a Vogue photo-shoot on the eve of Wimbledon this year, was supported from his player’s box by the magazine’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

“Every player has his own style. It’s important to show your tennis style and style in general,” added Draper.

– © AFP 2024

