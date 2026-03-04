Manchester United's Jack Fletcher apologises after six game suspension for homophobic slur

MANCHESTER UNITED YOUNGSTER Jack Fletcher has apologised for using a homophobic slur during an EFL Trophy match after being handed a six-game ban.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of former United midfielder and current coach Darren Fletcher, was sent off in the incident, which occurred in a clash against Barnsley in October.

Fletcher was heard by the referee directing the term “gay boy” at an opponent, with a regulatory commission hearing deciding he had used it as an insult.

The teenager said on manutd.com: “I am truly sorry for the offensive word that I used in the heat of the moment.

Advertisement

Jack Fletcher during the Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League match at Old Trafford, Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“Despite the fact that I had no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult, I completely understand that such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game.

“I want to be clear that this momentary lapse of character absolutely does not reflect my beliefs or values.”

A statement from United read: “Manchester United has worked with Jack to strengthen his understanding of discriminatory language and why it is harmful.

“In addition to his ongoing participation in regular academy programmes on diversity and inclusion, Jack will also take part in educational training through the FA (Football Association).

“Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.”

As well as missing an EFL Trophy match following the red card, Fletcher was suspended for four non-first team contests, of which he has sat out three, with a further match also to be served.

Fletcher has also been fined £1,500 and ordered to attend a mandatory face-to-face education programme.

The teenager, who joined United in 2023 from Manchester City along with his twin brother Tyler, has made three appearances in the Premier League this season as a substitute and is considered one of the club’s brightest prospects.

A statement from Rainbow Devils regarding recent events involving Manchester United and Jack Fletcher. pic.twitter.com/PL05Fbqqt5 — Rainbow Devils (@RainbowDevils) March 4, 2026

A statement on social media from Rainbow Devils, United’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ club, welcomed Fletcher’s apology.

“We hope Jack learns from this and grows as a person and a player,” it read. “His immediate regret and guilty plea suggests that he will.”