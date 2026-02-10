The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Jack Grealish’s season with Everton over after foot surgery
JACK GREALISH HAS revealed he will be sidelined for the rest of the season following surgery on his left foot.
Grealish, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, sustained a stress fracture during his side’s 1-0 win against Aston Villa last month.
Confirmation of the operation rules out an outside chance of Grealish making Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup.
The 30-year-old posted a picture on Instagram in his hospital bed giving the thumbs-up.
He wrote: “Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted.
“Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before.
“The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me.
“The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible, and I absolutely love representing this club.
“I’ll be backing the lads all the way and doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible. Thank you again for all the love, it means so much.”
Grealish, who fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola at City, has played 22 times for Everton across all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing six assists.
