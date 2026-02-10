More Stories
Jack Grealish (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
ruled out

Jack Grealish’s season with Everton over after foot surgery

Grealish, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, sustained a stress fracture during his side’s 1-0 win against Aston Villa last month.
7.47am, 10 Feb 2026

JACK GREALISH HAS revealed he will be sidelined for the rest of the season following surgery on his left foot.

Grealish, who is on loan at Everton from Manchester City, sustained a stress fracture during his side’s 1-0 win against Aston Villa last month.

Confirmation of the operation rules out an outside chance of Grealish making Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup.

The 30-year-old posted a picture on Instagram in his hospital bed giving the thumbs-up.

He wrote: “Didn’t want the season to end like this but that’s football, gutted.

“Surgery done and now all focus on getting back fit. I know for sure I will come back fitter, stronger and better than before.

“The support I’ve had since coming to this unbelievable club has meant the world to me.

“The staff, my teammates and especially the fans have been incredible, and I absolutely love representing this club.

“I’ll be backing the lads all the way and doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible. Thank you again for all the love, it means so much.”

Grealish, who fell out of favour under Pep Guardiola at City, has played 22 times for Everton across all competitions this season, scoring twice and providing six assists.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie