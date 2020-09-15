This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

Jack Grealish commits his future to Aston Villa with new five-year deal

The England midfielder has ended speculation over a possible move away from Villa Park.

By Press Association Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 1:54 PM
19 minutes ago 476 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5205245
Jack Grealish has committed his future to Aston Villa.
Image: Andy Rain
Jack Grealish has committed his future to Aston Villa.
Jack Grealish has committed his future to Aston Villa.
Image: Andy Rain

JACK GREALISH HAS signed a new five-year deal at Aston Villa to end speculation over his future.

The midfielder had been heavily linked to Manchester United last season but has now committed himself to the club until 2025.

As club captain, he helped Villa survive in the Premier League last season as they beat the drop by a point on the final day.

He told the club’s official site: “I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here.

“The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it.”

Grealish, 25, scored 10 goals in 41 games last term and earned his England debut in this month’s 0-0 Nations League draw in Denmark.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He has been with the club since he was eight years old, making his debut in 2014.

Chief executive Christian Purslow said: “Jack is an emblem of our owners’ vision for Aston Villa. He joined our club as a local boy and has developed into one of the country’s finest players, finally becoming a full England international last week.

“We are determined to build a top team around him and are delighted that he is extending his contract and committing himself to the club he loves.”

Villa are also expected to tie up a €21.7 million (£20m) deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Emi Martinez soon after he agreed a four-year deal over the weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie