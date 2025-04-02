Jack Kennedy to sit out rest of the campaign

JACK KENNEDY WILL not only sit out of this week’s Grand National Festival, but also the rest of the season through injury.

The Irish champion jockey broke his leg for a sixth time at Fairyhouse in November and despite making a return at the Cheltenham Festival he has been back on the sidelines since taking a fall aboard Corbetts Cross in the Gold Cup.

He would have enjoyed a stellar book of rides for Gordon Elliott at Aintree, including Three Card Brag in the Grand National, but keen to give his injuries plenty of time to heal, the 25-year-old will also miss the spring festivals on home soil at Fairyhouse and Punchestown.

Elliott explained: “Jack will be out until the end of the season, but he’s our first jockey and as soon as he’s back he’ll be back riding all the horses.”

It is the second time in three years Kennedy has missed Aintree through injury, with Davy Russell substituting in 2023.

The man who famously partnered Tiger Roll to dual National glory for Elliott is now retired, but the Cullentra House handler has more than able back-up with the likes of Sam Ewing and Danny Gilligan stepping into the spotlight on Merseyside, just as they did when Kennedy was injured earlier in the season.

Elliott added: “It’s unfortunate Jack’s having to miss the spring, but the lads who are stepping in are showing they are world-class jockeys and there is no problem with them riding the horses.”