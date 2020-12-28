BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 28 December 2020
Jack Kennedy forced to stand down from Leopardstown following collarbone X-ray

The rider was due to partner Delta Work in the feature Savills Chase on day three of the Christmas meeting.

By Press Association Monday 28 Dec 2020, 5:32 PM
Jack Kennedy in action on St Stephen's Day at Leopardstown.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jack Kennedy in action on St Stephen's Day at Leopardstown.
Jack Kennedy in action on St Stephen's Day at Leopardstown.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

JACK KENNEDY WAS forced to sit out high-profile rides at Leopardstown on Monday after being stood down.

The rider was due to partner Delta Work in the feature Savills Chase on day three of the Christmas meeting at the Dublin track, with Fury Road another leading hope for him in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle.

The jockey suffered a fall at Leopardstown on Sunday, before going on to partner three more horses, but missed the early part of Monday’s card while he had his collarbone X-rayed.

Kennedy was initially given the all-clear to partner Delta Work, but the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board later announced the rider would not be permitted to ride at all on Monday.

It tweeted: “Following advice from IHRB orthopaedic consultant Dr Kenny, Jack Kennedy has been stood down for the day at @LeopardstownRC and will be reassessed tomorrow.”

Kennedy has five rides booked at Leopardstown on Tuesday, including Conflated in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase and Abacadabras in the Matheson Hurdle.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

