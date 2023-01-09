Advertisement
PA Jack Kennedy (right) and trainer Gordon Elliott last month.
# Recovery
Leg fracture confirmed for Jack Kennedy after Naas fall
Now very much the number one choice for Gordon Elliott, he is currently leading the race to be champion jockey.
13 minutes ago

JACK KENNEDY LOOKS set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines following confirmation he suffered a fractured leg in a fall at Naas yesterday.

Now very much the number one jockey for Gordon Elliott following the recent retirement of Davy Russell, the 23-year-old was riding for his boss aboard Top Bandit when the pair came to grief at the fourth fence in the Rathmore Stud Irish EBF Novice Chase won by Appreciate It.

Top Bandit was unfortunately fatally injured in the incident and Kennedy was stretchered off the track and transferred to Tallaght Hospital for further assessment.

Elliott said later in the afternoon the injury “didn’t look good” and following X-rays, his agent Kevin O’Ryan has confirmed a fracture has been discovered.

He said: “It looks like it’s a fracture of his lower leg and he’ll go and see a surgeon in a couple of days.

“It’s a big blow, but it could always be worse.”

Supporters of Kennedy will be heartened by the fact he returned to Naas on Monday morning to watch some of Elliott’s youngsters being put through their paces.

However, whether he will be fit to ride at the Cheltenham Festival in just over nine weeks remains to be seen.

When asked how long he felt Kennedy will be on the sidelines for, O’Ryan added: “How long is a piece of string? Everybody heals differently.

“He’ll be doing his damnedest to be back as quickly as possible, but how long that will be, nobody knows.”

Author
Press Association
