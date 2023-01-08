Jack Kennedy hospitalised after Naas fall while Appreciate It cements Cheltenham claims

JACK KENNEDY WAS taken to hospital after suffering a leg injury in a fall at Naas.

The 23-year-old is now very much first jockey to Gordon Elliott following the recent retirement of Davy Russell and was riding for his boss aboard Top Bandit in the Rathmore Stud Irish EBF Novice Chase.

Advertisement

The pair came to grief at the fourth fence with Top Bandit fatally injured in the incident, while Kennedy – who has suffered more than his fair share of injury setbacks – missed the rest of his rides.

Dr Jennifer Pugh of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board said: “Jack Kennedy is being transferred to Tallaght Hospital for further assessment on a leg injury.”

Appreciate It cemented his Cheltenham Festival claims with a routine victory on his second start over fences in the Rathmore Stud Irish EBF Novice Chase.

A 24-length winner of the 2021 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park, the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was due to pursue a novice chase campaign last season before injury intervened. He ultimately only made it to the track once – finishing seventh in the Champion Hurdle.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

The son of Jeremy looked the part on his belated fencing bow at Punchestown last month, though, and was a 1-9 favourite to follow up at Naas.

Those who took the cramped odds will have had few concerns, with Paul Townend’s mount jumping soundly at the head of affairs throughout and passing the post with 21 lengths in hand over Gaelic Arc.