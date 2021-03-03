'Quite a blow' - Irish midfielder expected to be ruled out for five weeks with injury

IRISH MIDFIELDER JACK Taylor is facing up to five weeks on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury on club duty with Peterborough United.

Taylor, who was called up to the Ireland senior squad ahead of their Nations League clash with Bulgaria, suffered the injury against Wigan last weekend.

Following an assessment, Taylor has been diagnosed with a tendon issue. It’s a massive blow for Peterborough, who are currently top of League One ahead of their clash with Burton Albion this weekend.

“Losing Jack is quite a blow for us,” Posh boss Darren Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph.

“He’s a very good player. He felt something in his hamstring late on against Wigan and we had him scanned on Sunday when a tendon problem was discovered.

Manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed this morning that midfielder @jackootaylor is expected to be out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury.



Teenager Flynn Clarke has been ruled out for the season with a hip injury.



We wish both well with their recoveries. #pufc — Peterborough United (@theposhofficial) March 3, 2021

“Something similar happened last season so we will have to dig deeper into the injury to make sure it’s not something that’s going to keep recurring.

“He’ll miss a fair chunk of the season now and probably only get back for the last five or six matches, but that’s why we have a squad and Ethan Hamilton stepped up very impressively last night and Louis Reed also did well when he went on.”

