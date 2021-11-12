Membership : Access or Sign Up
Peterborough midfielder replaces Molumby in Ireland squad for Luxembourg clash

Jack Taylor has been called in for the injured Jayson Molumby.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Nov 2021, 1:53 PM
29 minutes ago 978 Views 0 Comments
JACK TAYLOR HAS been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad in place of Jayson Molumby ahead of the trip to Luxembourg.

Molumby and Andrew Omobamidele missed last night’s World Cup qualifier draw with Portugal through injury.

While Norwich City centre-back Omobamidele will travel with the squad for the final qualifier of the campaign as he looks to recover from an Achilles injury, Molumby will miss out with a hamstring strain.

Uncapped 23-year-old Peterbrough United midfielder Taylor, who was named Ireland’s U21 Player of the Year in 2020, comes into the squad to replace him.

A victory for Ireland on Sunday would seal third place in Group A. 

