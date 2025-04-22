Jack Wilshere put in interim charge after Norwich City sack manager

JACK WILSHERE WILL take charge of Norwich City’s final two games of the season after the Canaries parted company with head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup.
Norwich have slipped to 14th in the Championship after winning only twice in 14 matches, with their 3-1 Easter Monday defeat at Millwall being their fourth loss in five games.
Danish coach Hoff Thorup was appointed on a three-year deal last May and leaves Norwich alongside his assistant Glen Riddersholm.
Sporting director Ben Knapper told the club website: “Whilst we made this appointment with a long-term focus and in line with our wider club strategy and direction, unfortunately recent results and performances have deemed it necessary for us to make a change.”
Knapper added: “I’d like to place on record our sincere thanks to Johannes and Glen.
“They are both fantastic people who worked tirelessly to help improve and move our football club forward.
“We all wish the two of them the best in the next stage of their respective careers.”
Former Arsenal and England midfielder Wilshere retired from playing aged 30 in 2022 after spells with West Ham, Bournemouth and Danish club AGF.
Wilshere was appointed Arsenal under-18 coach and led them to the final of the 2022–23 FA Youth Cup, before joining Hoff Thorup’s coaching staff at Norwich in October.
Norwich visit play-off-chasing Middlesbrough on Saturday before hosting relegation-threatened Cardiff in their final game of the season on May 3.
Wilshere’s former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey will be in the opposite dugout at Carrow Road as the Wales captain has been appointed Cardiff caretaker boss until the end of the season.
Meanwhile, West Brom last night announced the departure of Tony Mowbray after the club’s play-off hopes were all but ended by a 3-1 Championship loss at home to relegation-threatened Derby.
Defeat left the Baggies 10th in the Championship following five defeats in six games and the club confirmed Mowbray’s departure hours after the final whistle, while assistant head coach Mark Venus also departed the club.
