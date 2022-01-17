Ireland winger Stockdale's season looks over after ankle surgery

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS undergone surgery to repair his ankle injury which he says will likely rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Ulster and Ireland winger suffered the injury at the start of the campaign and was forced to have an operation after exhausting all other options.

Stockdale damaged his ankle in the win against Glasgow in the first round of the URC last September. He last played for Ireland against Japan last summer.

“It’s been a really frustrating couple of months for me with this ankle as nothing has seemed to go right with it. But hey, that’s life,” he said on Instagram.

“Glad to have gotten the op now and hopefully puts me on the right track back to recovery! I’m gutted this probably means the end of my season but gives me an opportunity to come back fitter and stronger than ever.”

