Stockdale the latest Ireland star to sign new central contract with IRFU

THE IRFU HAS confirmed that Ireland and Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale has signed a new three-year central contract.

The deal will keep Stockdale with his native province and Ireland through until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Stockdale has been prolific in Test rugby so far. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The news follows yesterday’s confirmation that Ireland lock James Ryan has signed a new three-year central contract.

23-year-old Stockdale rapidly established himself as a first-choice selection for Ireland after his debut against the US in 2017 and he has scored 16 tries in his 26 Tests so far.

Stockdale is a key figure for Ulster too, bagging 27 tries in his 63 appearances since his debut in January 2016.

“I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract,” said Stockdale. “I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know I will continue to develop as a player in both environments.

“Things have been going really well at Ulster and there are exciting things happening in the Ireland set-up and the IRFU high performance centre is world-class. I look forward to performing on the field for both Ulster and Ireland.”

IRFU performance director, David Nucifora, who negotiates central contracts on behalf of the union, shared his pleasure at ensuring Stockdale has followed Ryan in penning a new deal.

“Jacob has continued to grow as a player after bursting onto the scheme in his debut Six nations season,” said Nucifora.

“He has performed at a consistently high level for both Ireland and Ulster and has huge potential to develop further on the international stage.”

Stockdale will hope to celebrate his new contract in style with a strong performance against Wales on Saturday in the Six Nations.