Liverpool beat Chelsea to Rennes defender Jacquet - reports

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEATEN off competition from Chelsea to sign Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet for a fee of up to £60 million ($82 million), according to British media reports on Monday.

However, the 20-year-old is not set to move to Anfield until the end of the season despite Liverpool’s need for defensive reinforcements.

Jacquet had been linked with a transfer to Chelsea earlier this month but was reportedly put off the move by the competition for places at centre-back in the Blues’ bloated squad.

Liverpool, by contrast, are desperately short on centre-back options.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, 34, and Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract at the end of the season, are the only two options currently available to Arne Slot with Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni sidelined by injury.

French under-21 international Jacquet has only made 31 appearances for Rennes since breaking into the first team of the Ligue 1 side last season.

Liverpool will reportedly pay an initial £55 million with a further £5 million contingent on add-ons.

@AFP