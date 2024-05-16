Dubliner Jake Carroll signs for Bohs after decade in England and Scotland

DUBLINER JAKE CARROLL has signed for Bohemians, the club has announced.

The experienced defender returns to the League of Ireland after spending a decade in England and Scotland where he amassed over 200 appearances most notably with Hartlepool United, Cambridge United and Motherwell.

Carroll has been training with Bohs since pre-season as he recovers from a serious knee injury which he picked up in 2022 and forced him to miss the rest of the season with Motherwell.

Advertisement

“I am delighted, it has been a long time coming,” the 32-year-old said about joining the Dalymount Park outfit. “I’ve been with the group a while now, so it is great to finally get it done.

“There’s a really good group here, a good mix of youth and experience, and they have been really good with me.

“I have had some good conversations with the manager and with Stevie O’Donnell too since he’s come in. There is a really good group and structure here, including the medical staff who have been brilliant with me since I came in.

✍️ Bohemian FC is delighted to confirm the signing of experienced defender Jake Carroll: https://t.co/3eABljaJD8



❤️🖤 The full-back returns to League of Ireland football after a decade in England and Scotland where he amassed over 200 appearances most notably with Hartlepool… pic.twitter.com/eieeYK0s7K — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) May 16, 2024

“It was a difficult injury that I had, and I have worked tirelessly to get back from it. When you have an injury like that, it is important to have confidence in your medical team and that’s what I have had here since I’ve come in. They have got me to a great stage now where I am ready to rock, and now I want to play as much as possible and achieve something with this club.

“There are young defenders here too who I want to help along the way. They want to learn too, which is great. As you get older, you take on more responsibility and that’s what I am looking to do. It’s great to be home now and back in the league.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!