Friday 14 June, 2019
Jamaica thwarted by VAR and then thrashed by Girelli-inspired Italy

Italy march on to the knockout stage thanks to the Juventus striker’s hat-trick

By AFP Friday 14 Jun 2019, 7:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,323 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4683321

CRISTIANA GIRELLI FIRED Italy into the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup with a controversial VAR-assisted hat-trick that helped see off hapless Jamaica 5-0 and put them top of Group C.

Italy join France and Germany in the knockout stages following the Juventus striker’s treble and a late brace from Aurora Galli, which gives Milena Bertolini’s side a perfect six points — three more than both Australia and Brazil — and puts them through with a game to spare.

However the penalty with which Girelli opened her tournament account caused controversy, with referee Anna-Marie Keighley pointing to the spot after a VAR check in the 10th minute for a what looked like a soft foul on Barabara Bonansea.

France Jamaica Italy WWCup Soccer Girelli, left, celebrates as Sydney Schneider laments another concession. Source: Francisco Seco

Girelli’s spot-kick was turned around the post brilliantly by 19-year-old Sydney Schneider. But Keighley allowed her to retake following another VAR check showedSchneider had encroached inches off her line.

The 29-year-old made no mistake the second time round — two minutes after the original penalty was given — before doubling Italy’s lead 13 minutes later when she bundled home Bonansea’s flick-on from a corner.

Girelli became just the second Italian woman to score a World Cup hat-trick just after the break when she beat Schneider to a looping cross.

France Jamaica Italy WWCup Soccer Girelli celebrates scoring her penalty at the second attempt. Source: Francisco Seco

Substitute Galli then completed the rout, first firing home a long-range effort in the 71st minute before neatly taking Manuela Giugliano’s through ball and rounding Schneider to slot home the fifth 10 minutes later.

