4 years ago, he was in the Team of the Year. Now, he's without a club

IN ELITE football, luck as well as talent is key to the success of any player.

Being in the right place at the right time can be fundamental to a footballer’s progress.

In the Premier League last season, two Irish internationals — Jake O’Brien and Matt Doherty — were out of favour at their clubs.

In the two cases, a change of manager midway through the campaign changed the fortunes of both individuals, and they became first-team regulars at Everton and Wolves, respectively.

A few years ago, James Brown was considered a player of significant potential and might even have had a chance at Premier League football were it not for an unfortunate twist of fate.

After starting at Shelbourne, the right-back’s career fully took off with Drogheda.

In 2020, he helped the club win the First Division title.

The following year, he enjoyed another stellar season, earning a place in the PFAI Premier Division Team of the Year, winning Drogheda’s Supporters’ Player of the Year and being made captain of the club.

The youngster’s form caught the attention of clubs across the water.

In late 2021, he had trials at Blackburn and Bristol Rovers.

Brown joined the Ewood Park outfit and made a significant impact.

The then-23-year-old initially signed a short-term deal and became a regular for Rovers’ reserve team.

“I know a lot of lads that wouldn’t take a six-month contract, and I just said: ‘Why not?’” he tells The 42.

Brown impressed in this new environment to the extent that he was soon rewarded with a two-year extension.

Under Tony Mowbray, the club were chasing promotion to the Premier League, and Brown made the first-team bench a couple of times before getting his debut in Blackburn’s May 2022 clash with Birmingham, completing the full 90 minutes.

The Dubliner looked set for an extended run in the first team.

“[Mowbray] told me that I’d be more in the plan next year, because I signed for him in January, and then towards the end, he was very good to me. He constantly had chats with me, saying he was happy with what I’m doing.”

Unfortunately for Brown, just four days after his debut, Blackburn announced that Mowbray would be leaving as manager after over five years in charge.

The club had looked set to secure a place in the Championship play-offs at the very least, but a dire run of one win in nine matches around the pivotal March-April period meant they finished six points adrift in eighth.

This decline in form had serious ramifications for Brown as well as the club.

“I think if Tony Mowbray didn’t leave, I probably would have got a lot more games the following year,” he says.

Jon Dahl Tomasson, the ex-Newcastle and AC Milan striker, took over the reins.

The Danish coach had “different ideas,” and they did not involve Brown.

“That’s football,” as the defender pragmatically puts it.

Brown knew he needed regular first-team game time and spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan, making 16 appearances in League Two with Stockport County and 17 in the same division for Doncaster Rovers.

Stockport narrowly missed out on promotion, finishing fourth and losing the play-off final on penalties.

“They had 22 really good players, which was frustrating at times,” he recalls. “Because we’d win games and the manager would rotate, and I was on loan, so I wanted to try to play every game, or as many games as possible.”

Doncaster were battling down the other end of the table, ultimately finishing 18th, but the fact that they had a “lighter” squad proved attractive to Brown.

“They didn’t finish as well as Stockport did in the league, but I got games in, which is all I wanted that season.”

He continues: “When I went to Stockport, it was hard picking back up fitness-wise. And then I was starting to get rotated, which, in all honesty, I didn’t know how to handle.

“When I was in Ireland, I was playing every week, and things were rosy. When I was at Blackburn, I wasn’t expecting to play, whereas when I went to Stockport, I was expecting to play.”

James Brown of Ross County slide tackles Kyogo Furuhashi of Celtic. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Despite having a year left on his contract, Brown decided to leave Blackburn with no apparent pathway to the first team there.

In the summer of 2023, he joined Scottish Premiership side Ross County.

In two seasons, the full-back made 58 top-flight appearances, gaining substantial exposure, often playing in front of TV cameras against teams of the calibre of Celtic and Rangers.

However, Brown says he was not surprised when the club opted against renewing his contract at the end of last season.

Ross County suffered the agony of relegation, losing to Livingston in a play-off after finishing the league season four points off safety in 11th.

This outcome resulted in considerable budget cuts, with the Irishman one of the players let go.

“There’s been dips in [my] form 100% and then I’ve had some positive games [since moving to Britain].

“[At Ross County] it’s difficult when you’re up against it every week. So there are games where you wouldn’t push [forward] as much as you would in other games

“It’s a harder level over here [compared with Ireland], of course, and demands are higher, and you’re playing against better opposition. So it’s more difficult, but it’s a lot easier to impress in a better team than it is in the team down at the bottom of the league.”

During the summer, the PFA (Professional Footballers’ Association) runs a 10-week pre-season camp for unsigned players in Britain, and Brown is one of a constantly changing group of around 40 who are part of this setup.

The full-back has been in talks with several clubs and had offers, but is still waiting for the “right” opportunity.

“I don’t want to rush into a move that I’m not happy with,” he explains. “But at the same time, you see the fixtures going on each week, and you’d like to be involved.

“[If I'm still a free agent] later on in the window, I’ll probably get a small bit more agitated.”

Elaborating on why he declined certain offers, he adds, “It’s probably a bit of everything. One, probably the location, and another was the level. And then you have some clubs financially not meeting what you’re expecting.”

St Patrick’s Athletic were one of the clubs rumoured to be interested in Brown, and the defender says he did have offers to return to Ireland.

“I just said the same thing I’m going to say to you — I want to try to stay in the UK.

“The standard is great at home, and it’s only getting bigger and bigger, but my priority is to stay in the UK for a few more years, or anywhere [abroad] really.”

At 27, Brown is experienced enough to know that he can recover from this predicament, as he has the maturity to cope with setbacks.

“I think everyone gets to a stage where you want success straight away, [but] you’re going to have knocks and bumps, where you just have to be patient. I’ve lost my head a few times when I probably shouldn’t have, in my head, not at other people, but being patient and just chipping away, keep working hard [is key].

“Everyone’s human. Confidence is a massive part of it.

“It’s a huge amount of luck involved.”