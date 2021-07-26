Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 26 July 2021
James Coughlan joins Toulon as defence coach

The Cork native is building an impressive CV in France.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Jul 2021, 1:51 PM
13 minutes ago
James Coughlan was a Thomond Park favourite.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

FORMER MUNSTER BACK ROW James Coughlan has been appointed defence coach at French giants Toulon.

The Cork native most recently coached with Brive, after stints with Pau and Aix-en-Provence.

“I am very glad to join RCT,” Coughlan said, “I can’t wait to meet the staff and players and to be able to take part in my first training this afternoon. It’s a very exciting challenge for me and I thank the club for their trust.”

Coughlan will link up with lock Quinn Roux who has made the move to the club from Connacht. 

“James has a lot of experience at a great European club,” said Toulon general manager, Patrice Collaz. “He is a real added value for the players and the staff to whom he will bring his experience and rigor.”

