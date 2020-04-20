Munster's James Cronin banned for one month after anti-doping violation

MUNSTER PROP JAMES Cronin has been banned for one month due to what an independent judicial officer deemed to be “an unintentional anti-doping violation.”

EPCR say the 29-year-old prop failed an anti-doping test after Munster’s Champions Cup clash with Racing 92 last November, testing positive for the banned substances prednisolone and prednisone.

Munster prop James Cronin. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Cronin did not have a Therapeutic Use Exemption [TUE] permitting the use of prednisolone and prednisone.

Cronin co-operated fully with the subsequent investigation, according to EPCR, and an independent judicial officer, Antony Davies, accepted evidence that the failed test was due to “a dispensing error by the pharmacy and that the anti-doping violation was entirely unintentional.”

“Prior to the match against Racing 92, Cronin had been unwell and had been prescribed antibiotics, however, the pharmacy dispensed medication to him which was intended for another customer,” reads an official EPCR statement.

“The judicial officer accepted evidence that the banned substances in the player’s sample were due to a dispensing error by the pharmacy and that the anti-doping violation was entirely unintentional.

“Although the judicial officer found that there was no significant fault on behalf of the player, and that there were clear and compelling mitigating factors, he determined that the player had to bear some responsibility for what was in his sample.

“It was therefore decided that Cronin will be ineligible for a one-month period from 15 April 2020 until 16 May 2020.”

World Rugby, Sport Ireland and WADA have the right to appeal the decision.

The full decision report is available here.

Munster and the IRFU confirmed that they have carried out their own review of the matter and concluded that the one-month sanction is sufficient due to the “strong mitigating circumstances.”

“This has been an extremely challenging time for James and the province, and we are glad it has reached its conclusion,” said Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan.

“We have treated this matter with the utmost seriousness, and as always Munster Rugby and Irish Rugby are fully supportive of all Sporting Ireland, WADA and World Rugby anti-doping policies.

“In protecting the integrity of our player, the organisation, and the sport, I can assure you that this unintentional anti-doping rule violation is as a result of exceptional circumstances due to a third-party dispensing error by a pharmacy.

“Clearly the sanction is reflective of the strong mitigating factors in this case, and we look forward to James’ return to action.”