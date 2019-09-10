Pre-season boost for Munster as prop Cronin returns after leg injury

MUNSTER PROP JAMES Cronin could make his first appearance for the province since November 2018 in Friday’s pre-season friendly against London Irish at Musgrave Park [KO 7.30pm].

The three-time capped Ireland international has been sidelined with a leg injury since last November but has returned to full fitness to provide Johann van Graan’s side with a pre-season boost.

Cronin hasn't played since November 2018. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cronin, who signed a contract extension with Munster at the start of last season, is set to be named in an extended matchday squad for the province’s opening hit-out of the new campaign in Cork.

The 28-year-old’s return is also timely with Dave Kilcoyne away at the World Cup with Ireland, while Jeremy Loughman [hamstring] has also returned to full training ahead of Munster’s Pro14 opener against Dragons on 28 September.

In further positive news, Brian Scott [foot] returned to training this week and Alex Wootton [knee] continues to make progress in his comeback. Ciaran Parker, meanwhile, picked up a calf injury in training last week.

Meanwhile, Paddy Jackson will not be involved at Musgrave Park on Friday night after the out-half was excluded from London Irish’s 29-man squad for the friendly.

Former Leinster centre Brendan Macken and Irish back row Conor Gilsenan have been named in Declan Kidney’s travelling panel.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!